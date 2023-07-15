The field for the 2023 Greater Toledo LPGA Classic in Sylvania, Ohio at Highland Meadows Golf Club will include Sydnee Michaels. The tournament takes place from July 13-16.

Sydnee Michaels Insights

Michaels has finished below par once and posted one round with a better-than-average score over her last 10 rounds.

She hasn't finished any of her most recent 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Michaels has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of her last 10 rounds.

In her past five tournaments, Michaels has not finished in the top 20.

Looking at the past five tournaments she has entered, she made the cut once.

Michaels has not finished within five shots of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of her past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 3 69 +6 294 0 1 0 0 $3,062

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Insights and Stats

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,014 yards in the past year, while Highland Meadows Golf Club is set for a shorter 6,642 yards.

Players have recorded 69.5 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -8.

Highland Meadows Golf Club checks in at 6,642 yards, 111 yards longer than the average course Michaels has played in the past year (6,531 yards).

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -7 among finishers, higher than the -8 average at this course.

Michaels' Last Time Out

Michaels shot poorly on the 16 par-3 holes at the Portland Classic, with an average of 3.25 strokes to finish in the 11th percentile of the field.

Her 4.15-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Portland Classic was below average, putting her in the 29th percentile of the field.

Michaels shot better than 36% of the competitors at the Portland Classic on par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.69.

Michaels carded a birdie or better on four of 16 par-3s at the Portland Classic, better than the field average of 1.9.

On the 16 par-3s at the Portland Classic, Michaels had seven bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 2.1).

Michaels' two birdies or better on par-4s at the Portland Classic were less than the field average of 4.6.

At that last competition, Michaels' showing on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse eight times (compared to the field's better average, 5.8).

Michaels ended the Portland Classic bettering the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.8) with five on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the Portland Classic, Michaels outperformed the tournament average of 1.2 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Highland Meadows Golf Club

Highland Meadows Golf Club Location: Sylvania, Ohio

Sylvania, Ohio Par: 71 / 6,642 yards

71 / 6,642 yards

