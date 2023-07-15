Tyler Freeman is available when the Cleveland Guardians take on Andrew Heaney and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on July 9 against the Royals) he went 2-for-3.

Tyler Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney

Andrew Heaney TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Tyler Freeman At The Plate

Freeman is batting .308 with six doubles and four walks.

Freeman has recorded a hit in 13 of 22 games this season (59.1%), including seven multi-hit games (31.8%).

In 22 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.

Freeman has had an RBI in four games this season.

In six of 22 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Tyler Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 10 .387 AVG .235 .441 OBP .270 .484 SLG .324 3 XBH 3 0 HR 0 2 RBI 2 3/3 K/BB 8/1 2 SB 1

