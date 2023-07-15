Valery Plata will compete at Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania, Ohio in the 2023 Greater Toledo LPGA Classic from July 13-16. The par-71 course spans 6,642 yards and the purse available is $1,750,000.00.

Looking to place a bet on Plata at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic this week? Read on for the betting trends you need before you make your picks.

Valery Plata Insights

Over her last 12 rounds, Plata has shot below par three times, while also posting four rounds with a better-than-average score.

She hasn't finished a single of her most recent 12 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Plata has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of her last 12 rounds.

In her past five appearances, Plata has not finished in the top 20.

Looking at the past five tournaments she has entered, she made the cut once.

Plata hasn't finished inside the top 20 in any of her past five appearances, with an average finish of 48th.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 9 48 +1 289 0 1 0 0 $6,708

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Insights and Stats

This event will take place on a par 71 listed at 6,642 yards, compared to the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Players have recorded 69.5 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -8.

Courses that Plata has played in the past year have measured an average of 6,493 yards, 149 yards shorter than the 6,642-yard Highland Meadows Golf Club this week.

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -4 among finishers, higher than the -8 average at this course.

Plata's Last Time Out

Plata was in the 10th percentile on par 3s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, with an average of 3.20 strokes on the 10 par-3 holes.

Her 4.13-stroke average on the 16 par-4 holes at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give placed her in the 43rd percentile.

Plata shot better than 55% of the competitors at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give on par-5 holes, averaging 4.60 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.63.

Plata fared better on par 3s than most players her last time out, carding a birdie or better on three of 10 par-3s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give (the other participants averaged 2.0).

On the 10 par-3s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, Plata had more bogeys or worse (three) than the field average (2.1).

Plata's two birdies or better on par-4s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give were less than the tournament average of 3.0.

In that last outing, Plata had a bogey or worse on four of 16 par-4s (the field averaged 4.8).

Plata finished the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give underperforming compared to the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (6.4), with four on the 10 par-5 holes.

On the 10 par-5s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, Plata had less bogeys or worse (one) than the field average of 1.1.

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Highland Meadows Golf Club

Highland Meadows Golf Club Location: Sylvania, Ohio

Sylvania, Ohio Par: 71 / 6,642 yards

71 / 6,642 yards Plata Odds to Win: +75000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

