From July 13-16, Weiwei Zhang will take to the course at Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania, Ohio to play in the 2023 Greater Toledo LPGA Classic. It's a par-71 that spans 6,642 yards, with a purse of $1,750,000.00 on the line.

Looking to bet on Zhang at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

Weiwei Zhang Insights

Over her last 10 rounds, Zhang has scored under par twice, while also posting two rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has not finished any of her last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Zhang has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of her last 10 rounds.

She has failed to make the cut in each of her past five events

Zhang has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of her past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 8 10 -14 274 0 1 0 1 $27,782

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Insights and Stats

Zhang finished below the cut line and did not qualify for the weekend in her most recent appearance at this event in 2022.

Measuring 6,642 yards, Highland Meadows Golf Club is set up as a par 71 for this tournament. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have averaged a longer distance of 7,014 yards .

Golfers at Highland Meadows Golf Club have averaged a score of -8 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 in the past year.

The average course Zhang has played in the past year has been 180 yards shorter than the 6,642 yards Highland Meadows Golf Club will be at for this event.

Events she has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -5. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -8.

Zhang's Last Time Out

Zhang was in the third percentile on par 3s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, with an average of 3.30 strokes on the 10 par-3 holes.

She averaged 4.06 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 16) at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, which placed her in the 58th percentile among all competitors.

Zhang was better than only 30% of the golfers at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give on the tournament's 10 par-5 holes, averaging 4.70 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.63.

Zhang failed to card a birdie on any of the 10 par-3s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give (the other competitors averaged 2.0).

On the 10 par-3s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, Zhang had two bogeys or worse (less than the field average of 2.1).

Zhang carded fewer birdies or better (one) than the tournament average of 3.0 on the 16 par-4s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give.

In that most recent tournament, Zhang carded a bogey or worse on two of 16 par-4s (the field averaged 4.8).

Zhang ended the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give carding a birdie or better on three par-5 holes, while the field averaged 6.4 on the 10 par-5s.

The field at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give averaged 1.1 bogeys or worse on the 10 par-5s, but Zhang finished without one.

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Highland Meadows Golf Club

Highland Meadows Golf Club Location: Sylvania, Ohio

Sylvania, Ohio Par: 71 / 6,642 yards

71 / 6,642 yards Zhang Odds to Win: +50000

