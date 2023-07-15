The Greater Toledo LPGA Classic is in progress, and after the second round Wichanee Meechai is in 30th place at -4.

Wichanee Meechai Insights

Meechai has finished below par on seven occasions, completed her day without a bogey once and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 13 rounds played.

She has carded a top-five score once in her last 13 rounds.

Meechai has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of her last 13 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

In her past five appearances, Meechai's average finish has been 38th.

She has made three cuts in her past five tournaments.

Meechai has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of her past five appearances.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 37 -3 270 0 16 0 1 $239,635

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Insights and Stats

Meechai has had an average finish of 27th in her past two appearances at this tournament.

Meechai made the cut in each of her last two attempts at this event.

The most recent time Meechai played this event was in 2023, and she finished 30th.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,005 yards in the past year, while Highland Meadows Golf Club is set for a shorter 6,642 yards.

The average course Meechai has played in the past year has been 98 yards shorter than the 6,642 yards Highland Meadows Golf Club will be at for this event.

Meechai's Last Time Out

Meechai shot poorly over the eight par-3 holes at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, with an average of 3.25 strokes to finish in the 21st percentile of the field.

Her 4.09-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship was strong, putting her in the 76th percentile of the field.

Meechai was better than just 3% of the field at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 5.33 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.83.

Meechai carded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship (the other competitors averaged 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Meechai carded one bogey or worse (less than the tournament average of 2.6).

Meechai had fewer birdies or better (one) than the tournament average of 3.5 on the 22 par-4s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

In that most recent competition, Meechai's showing on the 22 par-4s included a bogey or worse three times (the field's average was worse, at 8.8).

Meechai finished the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship registering a birdie or better on one par-5 hole, while the field averaged 2.9 on the six par-5s.

On the six par-5s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Meechai had more bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (1.3).

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Highland Meadows Golf Club

Highland Meadows Golf Club Location: Sylvania, Ohio

Sylvania, Ohio Par: 71 / 6,642 yards

71 / 6,642 yards Meechai Odds to Win: +50000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Meechai's performance prior to the 2023 Greater Toledo LPGA Classic.

