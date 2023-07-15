The 2023 Greater Toledo LPGA Classic at Highland Meadows Golf Club will see Xiaowen Yin in the field in Sylvania, Ohio from July 13-16, up against the par-71, 6,642-yard course, with a purse of $1,750,000.00 at stake.

Xiaowen Yin Insights

Over her last 12 rounds, Yin has shot better than par three times, while also posting four rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has recorded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of her last 12 rounds.

Over her last 12 rounds, Yin has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on two occasions.

In her past five tournaments, Yin finished outside the top 20.

She has qualified for the weekend in one of her past five tournaments.

Yin has not finished within five shots of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of her past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 12 40 -6 282 0 3 0 0 $27,868

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Insights and Stats

The par-71 course measures 6,642 yards this week, which is 372 yards shorter than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Highland Meadows Golf Club has a recent scoring average of -8.

The average course Yin has played i the last year (6,526 yards) is 116 yards shorter than the course she'll be playing this week (6,642).

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -2 among finishers, higher than the -8 average at this course.

Yin's Last Time Out

Yin was in the third percentile on par 3s at the U.S. Women’s Open, with an average of 3.75 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

Her 4.40-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the U.S. Women’s Open ranked in the 20th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.22).

On the eight par-5 holes at the U.S. Women’s Open, Yin shot better than 52% of the field (averaging 5.00 strokes).

Yin failed to card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the U.S. Women’s Open (the other competitors averaged 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the U.S. Women’s Open, Yin carded three bogeys or worse, which was equal to the field average.

Yin did not card a birdie or better on any of the 20 par-4s at the U.S. Women’s Open. The field average was 3.0.

At that last tournament, Yin's performance on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse seven times (the field's average was worse, at 8.4).

Yin finished the U.S. Women’s Open bettering the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (2.8) with three on the eight par-5 holes.

On the eight par-5s at the U.S. Women’s Open, Yin had three bogeys or worse, more than the tournament average of 2.6.

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Highland Meadows Golf Club

Highland Meadows Golf Club Location: Sylvania, Ohio

Sylvania, Ohio Par: 71 / 6,642 yards

71 / 6,642 yards Yin Odds to Win: +40000

