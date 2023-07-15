The Greater Toledo LPGA Classic is in progress, and after the second round Yan Liu is in 60th place at -1.

Looking to bet on Yan Liu at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic this week? Read on for the betting trends you need before you make your picks.

Yan Liu Insights

Over her last 15 rounds, Liu has scored under par nine times, while also carding nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has carded a top-five score in one of her last 15 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Over her last 15 rounds, Liu has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on four occasions.

Liu has finished in the top five in one of her past five tournaments.

She has qualified for the weekend in four of her past five tournaments.

Liu has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of her past five tournaments, including one finish within three shots of the leader.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 10 41 -3 241 0 5 1 1 $158,193

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Insights and Stats

Liu last competed at this event in 2023 and finished 60th.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,005 yards in the past year, while Highland Meadows Golf Club is set for a shorter 6,642 yards.

Courses that Liu has played in the past year have measured an average of 6,518 yards, 124 yards shorter than the 6,642-yard Highland Meadows Golf Club this week.

Liu's Last Time Out

Liu shot poorly on the eight par-3 holes at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, with an average of 3.38 strokes to finish in the ninth percentile of the field.

Her 4.36-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship ranked in the 18th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.18).

Liu was better than 46% of the field at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.83 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.83.

Liu did not have a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship (the other participants averaged 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Liu carded three bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 2.6).

Liu's two birdies or better on par-4s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship were less than the field average of 3.5.

In that most recent competition, Liu's performance on the 22 par-4s included a bogey or worse seven times (the field's average was worse, at 8.8).

Liu finished the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship with a birdie or better on two of six par-5s, worse than the field average, 2.9.

On the six par-5s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Liu had fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the field average of 1.3.

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Highland Meadows Golf Club

Highland Meadows Golf Club Location: Sylvania, Ohio

Sylvania, Ohio Par: 71 / 6,642 yards

71 / 6,642 yards Liu Odds to Win: +75000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Liu's performance prior to the 2023 Greater Toledo LPGA Classic.

