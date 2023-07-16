Amed Rosario -- with a slugging percentage of .422 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Texas Rangers, with Martin Perez on the mound, on July 16 at 2:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Rangers.

Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez

Martín Pérez TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Amed Rosario At The Plate

Rosario has 16 doubles, five triples, two home runs and 21 walks while hitting .258.

Rosario has picked up a hit in 56 of 85 games this season, with multiple hits 20 times.

In 85 games played this season, he has gone deep in just two of them.

Rosario has driven home a run in 25 games this year (29.4%), including more than one RBI in 7.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored at least once 33 times this year (38.8%), including nine games with multiple runs (10.6%).

Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 41 .310 AVG .206 .363 OBP .238 .460 SLG .240 19 XBH 4 2 HR 0 22 RBI 12 32/14 K/BB 40/7 7 SB 2

Rangers Pitching Rankings