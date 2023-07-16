Sunday, Gabriel Arias and the Cleveland Guardians take on the Texas Rangers and Martin Perez, with the first pitch at 2:35 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since July 4, when he went 0-for-1 against the Braves.

Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Gabriel Arias At The Plate

  • Arias is batting .187 with five doubles, four home runs and 20 walks.
  • Arias has gotten a hit in 21 of 51 games this year (41.2%), with more than one hit on four occasions (7.8%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 7.8% of his games in 2023, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • In four games this year (7.8%), Arias has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In nine games this season (17.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
26 GP 23
.125 AVG .243
.253 OBP .329
.172 SLG .443
3 XBH 6
0 HR 4
0 RBI 6
26/11 K/BB 24/9
0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.
  • The Rangers' 3.98 team ERA ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Rangers surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (100 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Perez gets the start for the Rangers, his 18th of the season. He is 7-3 with a 4.81 ERA and 60 strikeouts through 91 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty last pitched on Monday, July 3 against the Houston Astros, when he tossed 1 1/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • In 17 games this season, the 32-year-old has a 4.81 ERA and 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .287 to his opponents.
