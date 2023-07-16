Gabriel Arias Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Rangers - July 16
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Sunday, Gabriel Arias and the Cleveland Guardians take on the Texas Rangers and Martin Perez, with the first pitch at 2:35 PM ET.
He is back in action for the first time since July 4, when he went 0-for-1 against the Braves.
Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Gabriel Arias At The Plate
- Arias is batting .187 with five doubles, four home runs and 20 walks.
- Arias has gotten a hit in 21 of 51 games this year (41.2%), with more than one hit on four occasions (7.8%).
- He has hit a long ball in 7.8% of his games in 2023, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In four games this year (7.8%), Arias has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In nine games this season (17.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|23
|.125
|AVG
|.243
|.253
|OBP
|.329
|.172
|SLG
|.443
|3
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|4
|0
|RBI
|6
|26/11
|K/BB
|24/9
|0
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.
- The Rangers' 3.98 team ERA ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Rangers surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (100 total, 1.1 per game).
- Perez gets the start for the Rangers, his 18th of the season. He is 7-3 with a 4.81 ERA and 60 strikeouts through 91 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Monday, July 3 against the Houston Astros, when he tossed 1 1/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 32-year-old has a 4.81 ERA and 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .287 to his opponents.
