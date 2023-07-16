Sunday's game at Globe Life Field has the Texas Rangers (54-39) squaring off against the Cleveland Guardians (45-47) at 2:35 PM (on July 16). Our computer prediction projects a 5-4 win for the Rangers, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Martin Perez (7-3) to the mound, while Tanner Bibee (5-2) will get the nod for the Guardians.

Guardians vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 16, 2023 at 2:35 PM ET

Sunday, July 16, 2023 at 2:35 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Rangers 5, Guardians 4.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Guardians Performance Insights

The Guardians have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 1-4 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, Cleveland and its foes are 4-6-0 in its previous 10 contests.

Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Guardians' past 10 games.

The Guardians have won in 15, or 40.5%, of the 37 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Cleveland has been victorious nine times in 24 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Guardians have a 47.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Cleveland scores the fourth-fewest runs in baseball (369 total, four per game).

The Guardians have the ninth-best ERA (3.90) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians Schedule