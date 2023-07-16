Josh Naylor and Corey Seager take the field when the Cleveland Guardians and Texas Rangers meet on Sunday at Globe Life Field.

Guardians vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Discover More About This Game

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians have hit just 62 homers this season, which ranks last in the league.

Cleveland is 27th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .374 this season.

The Guardians rank 15th in MLB with a .249 team batting average.

Cleveland is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 27th with just 369 total runs (four per game) this season.

The Guardians have an OBP of .313 this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

The Guardians rank second in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.1 whiffs per contest.

Cleveland averages just 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in the majors.

Cleveland pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.90 ERA this year, ninth-best in baseball.

Guardians pitchers have a 1.279 WHIP this season, 17th in the majors.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

The Guardians' Tanner Bibee (5-2) will make his 14th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed four hits in five innings pitched against the Kansas City Royals on Thursday, July 6.

In 13 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in four of them.

Bibee will look to pitch five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 13 chances this season.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 7/7/2023 Royals W 3-0 Home Aaron Civale Daniel Lynch 7/8/2023 Royals W 10-6 Home Gavin Williams Brady Singer 7/9/2023 Royals L 4-1 Home Shane Bieber Ryan Yarbrough 7/14/2023 Rangers L 12-4 Away Aaron Civale Jon Gray 7/15/2023 Rangers L 2-0 Away Gavin Williams Andrew Heaney 7/16/2023 Rangers - Away Tanner Bibee Martín Pérez 7/17/2023 Pirates - Away Shane Bieber Quinn Priester 7/18/2023 Pirates - Away Logan Allen - 7/19/2023 Pirates - Away Aaron Civale Rich Hill 7/21/2023 Phillies - Home Gavin Williams Ranger Suárez 7/22/2023 Phillies - Home - -

