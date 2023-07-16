Marcus Semien and Jose Ramirez are among the players with prop bets for the taking when the Texas Rangers and the Cleveland Guardians meet at Globe Life Field on Sunday (first pitch at 2:35 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Guardians vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Sunday, July 16, 2023 at 2:35 PM ET

Sunday, July 16, 2023 at 2:35 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

BSSW Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

José Ramírez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has 98 hits with 23 doubles, four triples, 14 home runs, 42 walks and 53 RBI. He's also stolen 10 bases.

He has a .284/.358/.496 slash line so far this year.

Ramirez has recorded a base hit in seven games in a row. During his last 10 outings he is batting .205 with two doubles, a home run, five walks and an RBI.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Jul. 15 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Rangers Jul. 14 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 1 vs. Royals Jul. 9 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Royals Jul. 8 1-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Royals Jul. 7 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

Josh Naylor Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Naylor Stats

Josh Naylor has put up 93 hits with 20 doubles, 12 home runs and 21 walks. He has driven in 66 runs with six stolen bases.

He's slashed .309/.351/.495 so far this season.

Naylor heads into this matchup looking to extend his six-game hit streak. In his last 10 outings he is batting .410 with three doubles, two home runs, three walks and eight RBI.

Naylor Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Jul. 15 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 1 at Rangers Jul. 14 1-for-2 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Royals Jul. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Royals Jul. 8 3-for-5 0 0 2 4 0 vs. Royals Jul. 7 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 0

Bet on player props for José Ramírez, Josh Naylor or other Guardians players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Martín Pérez Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Pérez Stats

The Rangers' Martin Perez (7-3) will make his 18th start of the season.

He has started 17 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in eight of them.

In 17 starts this season, Perez has lasted five or more innings 13 times, with an average of 5.4 innings per appearance.

He has made 17 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

Pérez Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Astros Jul. 3 1.1 6 6 6 0 2 vs. Tigers Jun. 27 6.0 4 2 2 4 2 at White Sox Jun. 21 7.0 4 3 2 2 2 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 16 6.0 3 2 2 3 2 at Rays Jun. 11 3.1 10 7 7 2 3

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Tanner Bibee's player props with BetMGM.

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Semien Stats

Semien has collected 106 hits with 27 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 41 walks. He has driven in 57 runs with nine stolen bases.

He has a .271/.338/.435 slash line on the year.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Guardians Jul. 15 2-for-3 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Guardians Jul. 14 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Nationals Jul. 9 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Nationals Jul. 8 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Nationals Jul. 7 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has 94 hits with 20 doubles, 24 home runs, 37 walks and 79 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He's slashed .264/.333/.522 so far this year.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Guardians Jul. 15 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Guardians Jul. 14 3-for-5 3 1 3 6 0 at Nationals Jul. 9 1-for-4 0 0 2 1 0 at Nationals Jul. 8 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Nationals Jul. 7 2-for-5 2 1 2 6 0

Bet on player props for Marcus Semien, Adolis García or other Rangers players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.