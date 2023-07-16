The Texas Rangers (54-39) hope to sweep a three-game series versus the Cleveland Guardians (45-47), at 2:35 PM ET on Sunday.

The probable starters are Martin Perez (7-3) for the Rangers and Tanner Bibee (5-2) for the Guardians.

Guardians vs. Rangers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Probable Pitchers: Perez - TEX (7-3, 4.81 ERA) vs Bibee - CLE (5-2, 3.34 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tanner Bibee

Bibee (5-2 with a 3.34 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Guardians, his 14th of the season.

The righty last appeared on Thursday, July 6 against the Kansas City Royals, when he went five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.

The 24-year-old has a 3.34 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings during 13 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .236 to opposing batters.

Bibee is looking to pick up his fifth quality start of the season.

Bibee will try to prolong a five-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.4 frames per outing).

He has made one appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Martín Pérez

The Rangers will hand the ball to Perez (7-3) for his 18th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up six earned runs in 1 1/3 innings pitched on Monday, July 3 in his last outing, a matchup with the Houston Astros.

The 32-year-old has pitched to a 4.81 ERA this season with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.1 walks per nine across 17 games.

In 17 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in eight of them.

Perez has started 17 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 13 times. He averages 5.4 innings per appearance.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 17 chances this season.

