Josh Naylor Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Rangers - July 16
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 3:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Josh Naylor (.410 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Martin Perez and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Sunday at 2:35 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rangers.
Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Naylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Josh Naylor At The Plate
- Naylor has 20 doubles, 12 home runs and 21 walks while batting .309.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks seventh, his on-base percentage ranks 34th, and he is 22nd in the league in slugging.
- Naylor is batting .421 with one homer during his last games and is on a six-game hitting streak.
- In 53 of 81 games this year (65.4%) Naylor has picked up a hit, and in 28 of those games he had more than one (34.6%).
- In 14.8% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Naylor has picked up an RBI in 45.7% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 21.0% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 27 of 81 games this year, and more than once 6 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|40
|.322
|AVG
|.295
|.359
|OBP
|.342
|.520
|SLG
|.470
|16
|XBH
|16
|7
|HR
|5
|30
|RBI
|36
|25/11
|K/BB
|27/10
|2
|SB
|4
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
- The Rangers have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.98).
- Rangers pitchers combine to allow 100 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
- Perez makes the start for the Rangers, his 18th of the season. He is 7-3 with a 4.81 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 91 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Monday, July 3 against the Houston Astros, the lefty tossed 1 1/3 innings, giving up six earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 32-year-old has a 4.81 ERA and 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .287 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.