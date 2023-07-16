After batting .273 with three doubles, three walks and two RBI in his past 10 games, Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians take on the Texas Rangers (who will hand the ball to Martin Perez) at 2:35 PM ET on Sunday.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rangers.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez

Martín Pérez TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Steven Kwan At The Plate

Kwan is hitting .262 with 21 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 40 walks.

Kwan has picked up a hit in 68.9% of his 90 games this year, with multiple hits in 30% of those games.

He has gone deep in two of 90 games played this year, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.

In 18 games this season (20%), Kwan has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (5.6%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 46 games this season, with multiple runs nine times.

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 44 .258 AVG .266 .354 OBP .317 .352 SLG .342 14 XBH 11 1 HR 1 9 RBI 18 29/25 K/BB 19/15 7 SB 6

Rangers Pitching Rankings