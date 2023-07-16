Steven Kwan Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Rangers - July 16
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 3:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After batting .273 with three doubles, three walks and two RBI in his past 10 games, Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians take on the Texas Rangers (who will hand the ball to Martin Perez) at 2:35 PM ET on Sunday.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rangers.
Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Explore More About This Game
Steven Kwan At The Plate
- Kwan is hitting .262 with 21 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 40 walks.
- Kwan has picked up a hit in 68.9% of his 90 games this year, with multiple hits in 30% of those games.
- He has gone deep in two of 90 games played this year, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.
- In 18 games this season (20%), Kwan has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (5.6%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 46 games this season, with multiple runs nine times.
Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|44
|.258
|AVG
|.266
|.354
|OBP
|.317
|.352
|SLG
|.342
|14
|XBH
|11
|1
|HR
|1
|9
|RBI
|18
|29/25
|K/BB
|19/15
|7
|SB
|6
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.
- The Rangers have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.98).
- Rangers pitchers combine to allow 100 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
- Perez gets the start for the Rangers, his 18th of the season. He is 7-3 with a 4.81 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 91 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Monday, July 3, the lefty went 1 1/3 innings against the Houston Astros, giving up six earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 32-year-old has a 4.81 ERA and 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .287 to opposing hitters.
