The Cleveland Guardians, including Tyler Freeman (batting .310 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two walks and two RBI), take on starter Martin Perez and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Sunday at 2:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Rangers.

Tyler Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez

Martín Pérez TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tyler Freeman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Tyler Freeman At The Plate

Freeman is batting .304 with six doubles and four walks.

Freeman has recorded a hit in 14 of 23 games this year (60.9%), including seven multi-hit games (30.4%).

He has not hit a home run in his 23 games this year.

Freeman has had an RBI in four games this season.

He has scored at least one run six times this year (26.1%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tyler Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 11 .387 AVG .237 .441 OBP .268 .484 SLG .316 3 XBH 3 0 HR 0 2 RBI 2 3/3 K/BB 9/1 2 SB 1

Rangers Pitching Rankings