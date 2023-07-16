Tyler Freeman Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Rangers - July 16
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 3:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Tyler Freeman (batting .310 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two walks and two RBI), take on starter Martin Perez and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Sunday at 2:35 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Rangers.
Tyler Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Tyler Freeman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Tyler Freeman At The Plate
- Freeman is batting .304 with six doubles and four walks.
- Freeman has recorded a hit in 14 of 23 games this year (60.9%), including seven multi-hit games (30.4%).
- He has not hit a home run in his 23 games this year.
- Freeman has had an RBI in four games this season.
- He has scored at least one run six times this year (26.1%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Tyler Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|11
|.387
|AVG
|.237
|.441
|OBP
|.268
|.484
|SLG
|.316
|3
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|2
|3/3
|K/BB
|9/1
|2
|SB
|1
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers' 3.98 team ERA ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to give up 100 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
- Perez (7-3) gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his 18th start of the season. He's put together a 4.81 ERA in 91 2/3 innings pitched, with 60 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Monday, July 3, the lefty threw 1 1/3 innings against the Houston Astros, allowing six earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.81, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .287 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.