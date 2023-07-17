On Monday, Amed Rosario (on the back of going 0-for-5) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Quinn Priester. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Rangers.

Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023

Monday, July 17, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Quinn Priester TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Amed Rosario At The Plate

Rosario is hitting .254 with 16 doubles, five triples, two home runs and 21 walks.

In 65.1% of his games this year (56 of 86), Rosario has picked up at least one hit, and in 20 of those games (23.3%) he recorded multiple hits.

In 86 games played this year, he has hit a homer in just two of them.

In 29.1% of his games this season, Rosario has picked up at least one RBI. In six of those games (7.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 33 games this season (38.4%), including multiple runs in nine games.

Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 42 .310 AVG .200 .363 OBP .232 .460 SLG .233 19 XBH 4 2 HR 0 22 RBI 12 32/14 K/BB 42/7 7 SB 2

Pirates Pitching Rankings