Monday's contest features the Pittsburgh Pirates (41-52) and the Cleveland Guardians (45-48) clashing at PNC Park in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Pirates according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET on July 17.

The Guardians will give the nod to Xzavion Curry (3-0) versus the Pirates and Quinn Priester.

Guardians vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, July 17, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Monday, July 17, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Pirates 5, Guardians 4.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Guardians Performance Insights

In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have a record of 3-1.

In its last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Guardians' last 10 games.

This season, the Guardians have won 27 out of the 46 games, or 58.7%, in which they've been favored.

Cleveland is 21-16 this season when entering a game favored by -125 or more on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Guardians, based on the moneyline, is 55.6%.

Cleveland has scored the fourth-fewest runs in the majors this season with just 374 (four per game).

The Guardians' 3.93 team ERA ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians Schedule