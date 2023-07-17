Xzavion Curry and the Cleveland Guardians will hit the field against the Pittsburgh Pirates and starting pitcher Quinn Priester on Monday at PNC Park.

Guardians vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, July 17, 2023

Monday, July 17, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians are last in MLB action with 64 home runs.

Cleveland has the fourth-lowest slugging percentage in MLB (.375).

The Guardians rank 16th in the majors with a .249 batting average.

Cleveland is the fourth-lowest scoring team in baseball, averaging four runs per game (374 total).

The Guardians rank 21st in baseball with a .313 on-base percentage.

Guardians hitters strike out 7.1 times per game, the second-lowest average in MLB.

The 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Cleveland's pitching staff ranks 28th in the majors.

Cleveland's 3.93 team ERA ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Guardians average baseball's 17th-ranked WHIP (1.280).

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

Curry will make his first start of the season for the Guardians.

The 24-year-old right-hander has appeared out of the bullpen 23 times this season.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 7/8/2023 Royals W 10-6 Home Gavin Williams Brady Singer 7/9/2023 Royals L 4-1 Home Shane Bieber Ryan Yarbrough 7/14/2023 Rangers L 12-4 Away Aaron Civale Jon Gray 7/15/2023 Rangers L 2-0 Away Gavin Williams Andrew Heaney 7/16/2023 Rangers L 6-5 Away Tanner Bibee Martín Pérez 7/17/2023 Pirates - Away Xzavion Curry Quinn Priester 7/18/2023 Pirates - Away Logan Allen - 7/19/2023 Pirates - Away Aaron Civale Rich Hill 7/21/2023 Phillies - Home Gavin Williams Ranger Suárez 7/22/2023 Phillies - Home Tanner Bibee Zack Wheeler 7/23/2023 Phillies - Home - Aaron Nola

