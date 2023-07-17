How to Watch the Guardians vs. Pirates Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 17
Xzavion Curry and the Cleveland Guardians will hit the field against the Pittsburgh Pirates and starting pitcher Quinn Priester on Monday at PNC Park.
Guardians vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, July 17, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Guardians are last in MLB action with 64 home runs.
- Cleveland has the fourth-lowest slugging percentage in MLB (.375).
- The Guardians rank 16th in the majors with a .249 batting average.
- Cleveland is the fourth-lowest scoring team in baseball, averaging four runs per game (374 total).
- The Guardians rank 21st in baseball with a .313 on-base percentage.
- Guardians hitters strike out 7.1 times per game, the second-lowest average in MLB.
- The 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Cleveland's pitching staff ranks 28th in the majors.
- Cleveland's 3.93 team ERA ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Guardians average baseball's 17th-ranked WHIP (1.280).
Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher
- Curry will make his first start of the season for the Guardians.
- The 24-year-old right-hander has appeared out of the bullpen 23 times this season.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Guardians Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/8/2023
|Royals
|W 10-6
|Home
|Gavin Williams
|Brady Singer
|7/9/2023
|Royals
|L 4-1
|Home
|Shane Bieber
|Ryan Yarbrough
|7/14/2023
|Rangers
|L 12-4
|Away
|Aaron Civale
|Jon Gray
|7/15/2023
|Rangers
|L 2-0
|Away
|Gavin Williams
|Andrew Heaney
|7/16/2023
|Rangers
|L 6-5
|Away
|Tanner Bibee
|Martín Pérez
|7/17/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Xzavion Curry
|Quinn Priester
|7/18/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Logan Allen
|-
|7/19/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Aaron Civale
|Rich Hill
|7/21/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Gavin Williams
|Ranger Suárez
|7/22/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Tanner Bibee
|Zack Wheeler
|7/23/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|-
|Aaron Nola
