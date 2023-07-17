The Cleveland Guardians (45-48) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (41-52) will clash in the series opener on Monday, July 17 at PNC Park, with Xzavion Curry starting for the Guardians and Quinn Priester taking the hill for the Pirates. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:05 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Guardians as -125 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Pirates +105 moneyline odds. The over/under is 9 runs for the game (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds to go under).

Guardians vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, July 17, 2023

Monday, July 17, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Curry - CLE (3-0, 3.04 ERA) vs Priester - PIT (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Guardians vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Guardians vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Guardians have won 27 out of the 46 games, or 58.7%, in which they've been favored.

The Guardians have gone 21-16 (winning 56.8% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Cleveland.

The Guardians have a 3-1 record over the four games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Cleveland and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Pirates have come away with 29 wins in the 73 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Pirates have been victorious 25 times in 61 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or longer on the moneyline.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Guardians vs. Pirates Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Steven Kwan 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+1050) 0.5 (+200) José Ramírez 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+130) Josh Naylor 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+120) Josh Bell 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+145) Amed Rosario 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+155)

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +6000 18th 2nd

