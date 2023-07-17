Top Player Prop Bets for Guardians vs. Pirates on July 17, 2023
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians visit the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on Monday at 7:05 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Jose Ramirez, Bryan Reynolds and others in this contest.
Guardians vs. Pirates Game Info
- When: Monday, July 17, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT
MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians
José Ramírez Props
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Ramírez Stats
- Ramirez has 23 doubles, four triples, 14 home runs, 43 walks and 53 RBI (98 total hits). He's also swiped 10 bases.
- He has a .281/.356/.490 slash line on the year.
Ramírez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rangers
|Jul. 16
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rangers
|Jul. 15
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Rangers
|Jul. 14
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Royals
|Jul. 9
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Royals
|Jul. 8
|1-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
Steven Kwan Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Kwan Stats
- Steven Kwan has put up 100 hits with 22 doubles, two triples, three home runs and 40 walks. He has driven in 30 runs with 13 stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .270/.341/.364 so far this season.
- Kwan has picked up a hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is batting .381 with a double, a home run, two walks and four RBI.
Kwan Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rangers
|Jul. 16
|4-for-5
|1
|1
|3
|8
|0
|at Rangers
|Jul. 15
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Rangers
|Jul. 14
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Royals
|Jul. 9
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Royals
|Jul. 8
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates
Bryan Reynolds Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Reynolds Stats
- Reynolds has 80 hits with 21 doubles, three triples, nine home runs, 31 walks and 43 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.
- He has a slash line of .264/.333/.442 on the year.
Reynolds Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Giants
|Jul. 16
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Giants
|Jul. 15
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Giants
|Jul. 14
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Jul. 9
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Jul. 8
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
Carlos Santana Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Santana Stats
- Carlos Santana has 72 hits with 22 doubles, nine home runs, 40 walks and 45 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.
- He has a .230/.315/.387 slash line so far this season.
Santana Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Giants
|Jul. 16
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Giants
|Jul. 15
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Giants
|Jul. 14
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Jul. 9
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Jul. 8
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
