The Cleveland Guardians and Josh Bell, who went 1-for-3 last time in action, battle Quinn Priester and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Monday at 7:05 PM ET.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Quinn Priester

Quinn Priester TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Josh Bell At The Plate

Bell has 17 doubles, nine home runs and 40 walks while hitting .232.

Bell has picked up a hit in 63.1% of his 84 games this year, with more than one hit in 15.5% of those games.

He has gone deep in 10.7% of his games this year, and 2.6% of his chances at the plate.

Bell has driven in a run in 33 games this year (39.3%), including seven games with more than one RBI (8.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 16 games this season (19.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 39 .234 AVG .229 .313 OBP .329 .367 SLG .393 13 XBH 13 4 HR 5 20 RBI 22 37/18 K/BB 35/22 0 SB 0

Pirates Pitching Rankings