Josh Bell Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Pirates - July 17
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians and Josh Bell, who went 1-for-3 last time in action, battle Quinn Priester and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Monday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Rangers.
Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Quinn Priester
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Josh Bell At The Plate
- Bell has 17 doubles, nine home runs and 40 walks while hitting .232.
- Bell has picked up a hit in 63.1% of his 84 games this year, with more than one hit in 15.5% of those games.
- He has gone deep in 10.7% of his games this year, and 2.6% of his chances at the plate.
- Bell has driven in a run in 33 games this year (39.3%), including seven games with more than one RBI (8.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 16 games this season (19.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|39
|.234
|AVG
|.229
|.313
|OBP
|.329
|.367
|SLG
|.393
|13
|XBH
|13
|4
|HR
|5
|20
|RBI
|22
|37/18
|K/BB
|35/22
|0
|SB
|0
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff is 18th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates have a 4.36 team ERA that ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to surrender 94 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in the league.
- Priester gets the call to start for the Pirates, his first this season.
- The right-hander is making his MLB debut at 22 years old.
