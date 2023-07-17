Josh Naylor and his .463 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (111 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Pittsburgh Pirates and Quinn Priester on July 17 at 7:05 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his last game against the Rangers.

Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023

Monday, July 17, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Quinn Priester

Quinn Priester TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Discover More About This Game

Josh Naylor At The Plate

Naylor has 95 hits, which is tops among Cleveland hitters this season, while batting .311 with 33 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks seventh, his on-base percentage ranks 35th, and he is 20th in the league in slugging.

Naylor will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .421 with one homer in his last games.

Naylor has reached base via a hit in 54 games this year (of 82 played), and had multiple hits in 29 of those games.

In 12 games this year, he has homered (14.6%, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate).

Naylor has had at least one RBI in 45.1% of his games this season (37 of 82), with two or more RBI 17 times (20.7%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

In 28 of 82 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 41 .322 AVG .301 .359 OBP .345 .520 SLG .477 16 XBH 17 7 HR 5 30 RBI 36 25/11 K/BB 27/10 2 SB 4

