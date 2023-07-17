The Cleveland Guardians, including Steven Kwan and his .467 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher Quinn Priester and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Monday at 7:05 PM ET.

He collected two extra-base hits in his last game (4-for-5 with a double, a home run and three RBI) against the Rangers.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Quinn Priester

Quinn Priester TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Steven Kwan At The Plate

Kwan leads Cleveland in slugging percentage (.364) thanks to 27 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 50th, his on-base percentage ranks 53rd, and he is 136th in the league in slugging.

Kwan has picked up a hit in 63 of 91 games this season, with multiple hits 28 times.

He has hit a long ball in 3.3% of his games in 2023 (three of 91), and 0.7% of his trips to the dish.

Kwan has driven in a run in 19 games this season (20.9%), including six games with more than one RBI (6.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored a run in 47 games this year, with multiple runs nine times.

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 45 .258 AVG .280 .354 OBP .329 .352 SLG .376 14 XBH 13 1 HR 2 9 RBI 21 29/25 K/BB 19/15 7 SB 6

