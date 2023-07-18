The Cleveland Guardians, including Amed Rosario and his .455 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) in his last appearance against the Pirates.

Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Amed Rosario At The Plate

Rosario is hitting .257 with 16 doubles, five triples, three home runs and 21 walks.

Rosario has had a hit in 57 of 87 games this season (65.5%), including multiple hits 21 times (24.1%).

He has hit a home run in 3.4% of his games in 2023, and 0.8% of his trips to the plate.

Rosario has had at least one RBI in 29.9% of his games this year (26 of 87), with more than one RBI seven times (8.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 39.1% of his games this year (34 of 87), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (11.5%) he has scored more than once.

Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 43 .310 AVG .207 .363 OBP .237 .460 SLG .255 19 XBH 5 2 HR 1 22 RBI 14 32/14 K/BB 43/7 7 SB 2

Pirates Pitching Rankings