Josh Naylor and the Cleveland Guardians will take the field against the Pittsburgh Pirates and starter Mitch Keller on Tuesday. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET at PNC Park.

Guardians vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Discover More About This Game

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians' 67 home runs rank last in MLB this season.

Cleveland ranks 26th in the majors with a .378 team slugging percentage.

The Guardians have a team batting average of .250 this season, which ranks 16th among MLB teams.

Cleveland is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 27th with just 385 total runs (4.1 per game) this season.

The Guardians have an on-base percentage of .314 this season, which ranks 20th in the league.

No team has fewer strikeouts this season than the Guardians, who have struck out only 7.1 times per game on average.

Cleveland has an eight K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in baseball.

Cleveland pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.88 ERA this year, eighth-best in baseball.

The Guardians rank 17th in MLB with a combined 1.275 WHIP this season.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

The Guardians will send Logan Allen to the mound for his first start this season.

This will be the first MLB start for the 24-year-old left-hander.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 7/9/2023 Royals L 4-1 Home Shane Bieber Ryan Yarbrough 7/14/2023 Rangers L 12-4 Away Aaron Civale Jon Gray 7/15/2023 Rangers L 2-0 Away Gavin Williams Andrew Heaney 7/16/2023 Rangers L 6-5 Away Tanner Bibee Martín Pérez 7/17/2023 Pirates W 11-0 Away Xzavion Curry Quinn Priester 7/18/2023 Pirates - Away Logan Allen Mitch Keller 7/19/2023 Pirates - Away Aaron Civale Rich Hill 7/21/2023 Phillies - Home Gavin Williams Ranger Suárez 7/22/2023 Phillies - Home Tanner Bibee Zack Wheeler 7/23/2023 Phillies - Home - Aaron Nola 7/24/2023 Royals - Home Logan Allen Ryan Yarbrough

