How to Watch the Guardians vs. Pirates Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 18
Josh Naylor and the Cleveland Guardians will take the field against the Pittsburgh Pirates and starter Mitch Keller on Tuesday. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET at PNC Park.
Guardians vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: PNC Park
Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Guardians' 67 home runs rank last in MLB this season.
- Cleveland ranks 26th in the majors with a .378 team slugging percentage.
- The Guardians have a team batting average of .250 this season, which ranks 16th among MLB teams.
- Cleveland is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 27th with just 385 total runs (4.1 per game) this season.
- The Guardians have an on-base percentage of .314 this season, which ranks 20th in the league.
- No team has fewer strikeouts this season than the Guardians, who have struck out only 7.1 times per game on average.
- Cleveland has an eight K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in baseball.
- Cleveland pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.88 ERA this year, eighth-best in baseball.
- The Guardians rank 17th in MLB with a combined 1.275 WHIP this season.
Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Guardians will send Logan Allen to the mound for his first start this season.
- This will be the first MLB start for the 24-year-old left-hander.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Guardians Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/9/2023
|Royals
|L 4-1
|Home
|Shane Bieber
|Ryan Yarbrough
|7/14/2023
|Rangers
|L 12-4
|Away
|Aaron Civale
|Jon Gray
|7/15/2023
|Rangers
|L 2-0
|Away
|Gavin Williams
|Andrew Heaney
|7/16/2023
|Rangers
|L 6-5
|Away
|Tanner Bibee
|Martín Pérez
|7/17/2023
|Pirates
|W 11-0
|Away
|Xzavion Curry
|Quinn Priester
|7/18/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Logan Allen
|Mitch Keller
|7/19/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Aaron Civale
|Rich Hill
|7/21/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Gavin Williams
|Ranger Suárez
|7/22/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Tanner Bibee
|Zack Wheeler
|7/23/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|-
|Aaron Nola
|7/24/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Logan Allen
|Ryan Yarbrough
