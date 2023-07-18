The Pittsburgh Pirates (41-53) and the Cleveland Guardians (46-48) will match up on Tuesday, July 18 at PNC Park, with Mitch Keller starting for the Pirates and Logan Allen taking the mound for the Guardians. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:05 PM ET.

The Pirates are favored in this one, at -115, while the underdog Guardians have -105 odds to play spoiler. The game's total has been set at 8.5 runs.

Guardians vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Keller - PIT (9-4, 3.31 ERA) vs Allen - CLE (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Guardians vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Have the desire to bet on the Guardians' matchup against the Pirates but aren't sure where to begin? We're here to assist you. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Guardians (-105) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Guardians to beat the Pirates with those odds, and the Guardians emerge with the victory, you'd get back $19.52.

And that's not all. There are lots of other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Josh Naylor hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can bet on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Guardians vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

The Pirates have entered the game as favorites 19 times this season and won 11, or 57.9%, of those games.

The Pirates have gone 11-8 (winning 57.9% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Pittsburgh.

In the last 10 games, the Pirates have not been the moneyline favorite.

Over its last 10 outings, Pittsburgh and its opponents combined to hit the over six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Guardians have been underdogs in 38 games this season and have come away with the win 15 times (39.5%) in those contests.

This year, the Guardians have won 14 of 36 games when listed as at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Guardians have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and have gone 1-4 in those contests.

Cleveland and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Guardians vs. Pirates Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Andrés Giménez 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+185) Steven Kwan 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+1200) 0.5 (+210) Amed Rosario 1.5 (+150) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+170) Myles Straw 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+160) 0.5 (+1450) 0.5 (+210) José Ramírez 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+155)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +6600 18th 2nd

Think the Guardians can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Cleveland and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.