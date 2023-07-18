After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Josh Bell and the Cleveland Guardians face the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will hand the ball to Mitch Keller) at 7:05 PM ET on Tuesday.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller

Mitch Keller TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Josh Bell At The Plate

Bell is batting .229 with 17 doubles, nine home runs and 41 walks.

Bell has reached base via a hit in 53 games this season (of 85 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 10.6% of his games in 2023 (nine of 85), and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.

Bell has had an RBI in 33 games this year (38.8%), including seven multi-RBI outings (8.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 17 games this year (20.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 40 .234 AVG .224 .313 OBP .331 .367 SLG .385 13 XBH 13 4 HR 5 20 RBI 22 37/18 K/BB 36/23 0 SB 0

