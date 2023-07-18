Josh Naylor Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Pirates - July 18
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Josh Naylor -- hitting .436 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Mitch Keller on the hill, on July 18 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game, he collected three RBI (going 2-for-5 with a double and a home run) against the Pirates.
Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Explore More About This Game
Josh Naylor At The Plate
- Naylor leads Cleveland with 97 hits, batting .313 this season with 35 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks seventh, his on-base percentage ranks 34th, and he is 16th in the league in slugging.
- Naylor is batting .368 with two homers during his last outings and is on an eight-game hitting streak.
- Naylor has picked up a hit in 66.3% of his 83 games this season, with multiple hits in 36.1% of them.
- In 15.7% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Naylor has driven home a run in 38 games this year (45.8%), including more than one RBI in 21.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on eight occasions..
- He has scored at least once 29 times this season (34.9%), including seven games with multiple runs (8.4%).
Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|42
|.322
|AVG
|.304
|.359
|OBP
|.347
|.520
|SLG
|.500
|16
|XBH
|19
|7
|HR
|6
|30
|RBI
|39
|25/11
|K/BB
|27/10
|2
|SB
|4
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff ranks 18th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates have a 4.44 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to allow 97 home runs (one per game), the sixth-fewest in the league.
- Keller tries for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Pirates, his 20th of the season. He is 9-4 with a 3.31 ERA and 129 strikeouts in 117 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, July 8, the righty threw seven scoreless innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks while surrendering one hit.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 3.31 ERA ranks 20th, 1.128 WHIP ranks 21st, and 9.9 K/9 ranks 17th.
