Myles Straw Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Pirates - July 18
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Myles Straw -- 2-for-2 with a double and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Mitch Keller on the hill, on July 18 at 7:05 PM ET.
He reached base in both of his plate appearances in his last game against the Pirates.
Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Myles Straw At The Plate
- Straw is hitting .239 with 14 doubles, three triples and 30 walks.
- Straw has picked up a hit in 60.9% of his 92 games this year, with at least two hits in 17.4% of those games.
- He has not gone deep in his 92 games this season.
- In 14 games this season (15.2%), Straw has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once 31 times this year (33.7%), including six games with multiple runs (6.5%).
Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|48
|.203
|AVG
|.269
|.261
|OBP
|.344
|.280
|SLG
|.323
|9
|XBH
|8
|0
|HR
|0
|8
|RBI
|8
|36/12
|K/BB
|37/18
|2
|SB
|8
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 18th in the league.
- The Pirates have the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.44).
- Pirates pitchers combine to surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (97 total, one per game).
- Keller (9-4) is trying for his 10th win when he gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his 20th start of the season. He's put together a 3.31 ERA in 117 2/3 innings pitched, with 129 strikeouts.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday, July 8 against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he tossed seven scoreless innings while giving up one hit.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 20th in ERA (3.31), 21st in WHIP (1.128), and 17th in K/9 (9.9) among pitchers who qualify.
