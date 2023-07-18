Steven Kwan Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Pirates - July 18
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Steven Kwan -- with a slugging percentage of .419 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Mitch Keller on the hill, on July 18 at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Pirates.
Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Steven Kwan At The Plate
- Kwan leads Cleveland in slugging percentage (.364) thanks to 27 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 49th in batting average, 44th in on base percentage, and 135th in slugging among the qualified batters in MLB play.
- Kwan enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .350 with one homer.
- Kwan has reached base via a hit in 64 games this year (of 92 played), and had multiple hits in 28 of those games.
- In three games this season, he has homered (3.3%, and 0.7% of his trips to the dish).
- In 21.7% of his games this season, Kwan has driven in at least one run. In six of those games (6.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 48 games this season (52.2%), including 10 multi-run games (10.9%).
Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|46
|.258
|AVG
|.281
|.354
|OBP
|.335
|.352
|SLG
|.375
|14
|XBH
|13
|1
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|22
|29/25
|K/BB
|19/16
|7
|SB
|6
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff is 18th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates have a 4.44 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to give up 97 home runs (one per game), the sixth-fewest in the league.
- The Pirates are sending Keller (9-4) to the mound for his 20th start of the season as he goes for his 10th win. He is 9-4 with a 3.31 ERA and 129 strikeouts through 117 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, July 8 against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the right-hander went seven scoreless innings while surrendering one hit.
- The 27-year-old ranks 20th in ERA (3.31), 21st in WHIP (1.128), and 17th in K/9 (9.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
