Steven Kwan -- with a slugging percentage of .419 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Mitch Keller on the hill, on July 18 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Pirates.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller

Mitch Keller TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Steven Kwan At The Plate

Kwan leads Cleveland in slugging percentage (.364) thanks to 27 extra-base hits.

He ranks 49th in batting average, 44th in on base percentage, and 135th in slugging among the qualified batters in MLB play.

Kwan enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .350 with one homer.

Kwan has reached base via a hit in 64 games this year (of 92 played), and had multiple hits in 28 of those games.

In three games this season, he has homered (3.3%, and 0.7% of his trips to the dish).

In 21.7% of his games this season, Kwan has driven in at least one run. In six of those games (6.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 48 games this season (52.2%), including 10 multi-run games (10.9%).

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 46 .258 AVG .281 .354 OBP .335 .352 SLG .375 14 XBH 13 1 HR 2 9 RBI 22 29/25 K/BB 19/16 7 SB 6

Pirates Pitching Rankings