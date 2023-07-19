The Cleveland Guardians, including Amed Rosario (hitting .233 in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, two walks and five RBI), take on starter Rich Hill and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Rich Hill

Rich Hill TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Discover More About This Game

Amed Rosario At The Plate

Rosario is batting .257 with 16 doubles, five triples, three home runs and 22 walks.

Rosario has picked up a hit in 58 of 88 games this season, with multiple hits 21 times.

He has homered in three games this season (3.4%), homering in 0.8% of his trips to the dish.

Rosario has had at least one RBI in 30.7% of his games this season (27 of 88), with two or more RBI seven times (8.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 39.8% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 11.4%.

Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 44 .310 AVG .207 .363 OBP .241 .460 SLG .255 19 XBH 5 2 HR 1 22 RBI 15 32/14 K/BB 43/8 7 SB 2

Pirates Pitching Rankings