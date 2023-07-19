Amed Rosario Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Pirates - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 2:23 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Amed Rosario (hitting .233 in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, two walks and five RBI), take on starter Rich Hill and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Pirates.
Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Discover More About This Game
Amed Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario is batting .257 with 16 doubles, five triples, three home runs and 22 walks.
- Rosario has picked up a hit in 58 of 88 games this season, with multiple hits 21 times.
- He has homered in three games this season (3.4%), homering in 0.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Rosario has had at least one RBI in 30.7% of his games this season (27 of 88), with two or more RBI seven times (8.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 39.8% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 11.4%.
Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|44
|.310
|AVG
|.207
|.363
|OBP
|.241
|.460
|SLG
|.255
|19
|XBH
|5
|2
|HR
|1
|22
|RBI
|15
|32/14
|K/BB
|43/8
|7
|SB
|2
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff ranks 20th in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates' 4.50 team ERA ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Pirates give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (100 total, 1.1 per game).
- Hill makes the start for the Pirates, his 20th of the season. He is 7-9 with a 4.85 ERA and 93 strikeouts through 104 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Friday against the San Francisco Giants, the lefty went six innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 43-year-old's 4.85 ERA ranks 61st, 1.442 WHIP ranks 59th, and 8 K/9 ranks 46th.
