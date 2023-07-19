The Cleveland Browns have +3500 odds to win the Super Bowl, 14th-ranked in the league as of December 31.

Browns Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: +400

+400 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3500

Cleveland Betting Insights

Cleveland put together a 7-9-0 ATS record last year.

A total of eight Browns games last season went over the point total.

Cleveland ranked 14th in total offense (349.1 yards per game) and 14th in total defense (331.5 yards allowed per game) last year.

At home last season, the Browns were 4-4. Away, they were 3-6.

As the underdog in the game, Cleveland was 3-6. When favored, the Browns were 3-4.

The Browns were 4-8 in the AFC, including 3-3 in the AFC North.

Browns Impact Players

On the ground, Nick Chubb had 12 touchdowns and 1,525 yards (89.7 per game) last year.

In the passing game, Chubb scored one touchdown, with 27 receptions for 239 yards.

In the passing game, Amari Cooper scored nine TDs, catching 78 balls for 1,160 yards (68.2 per game).

In the passing game a season ago, Donovan Peoples-Jones scored three TDs, catching 61 balls for 839 yards (49.4 per game).

In six games, Deshaun Watson passed for 1,102 yards (183.7 per game), with seven touchdowns and five interceptions, and a completion percentage of 58.2%.

In 16 games last year, Myles Garrett compiled 16.0 sacks to go with 18.0 TFL and 60 tackles.

2023-24 Browns NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Bengals - +900 2 September 18 @ Steelers - +5000 3 September 24 Titans - +8000 4 October 1 Ravens - +2000 6 October 15 49ers - +900 7 October 22 @ Colts - +10000 8 October 29 @ Seahawks - +3000 9 November 5 Cardinals - +20000 10 November 12 @ Ravens - +2000 11 November 19 Steelers - +5000 12 November 26 @ Broncos - +5000 13 December 3 @ Rams - +6600 14 December 10 Jaguars - +2500 15 December 17 Bears - +6600 16 December 24 @ Texans - +15000 17 December 28 Jets - +1600 18 January 7 @ Bengals - +900

