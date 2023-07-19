Cam Gallagher Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Pirates - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 2:23 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Cam Gallagher (hitting .120 in his past 10 games, with two doubles and a walk), battle starting pitcher Rich Hill and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-2 with a double against the Rangers.
Cam Gallagher Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Looking to place a prop bet on Cam Gallagher? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Cam Gallagher At The Plate
- Gallagher has five doubles and three walks while batting .140.
- Gallagher has reached base via a hit in 11 games this year (of 36 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
- In 36 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
- In four games this year (11.1%), Gallagher has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in five of 36 games so far this season.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Cam Gallagher Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|19
|.091
|AVG
|.179
|.130
|OBP
|.203
|.114
|SLG
|.250
|1
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|6
|13/2
|K/BB
|17/1
|0
|SB
|0
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Pirates have the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.50).
- Pirates pitchers combine to give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (100 total, 1.1 per game).
- Hill (7-9) takes the mound for the Pirates in his 20th start of the season. He has a 4.85 ERA in 104 2/3 innings pitched, with 93 strikeouts.
- His last appearance came on Friday against the San Francisco Giants, when the left-hander went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 43-year-old ranks 61st in ERA (4.85), 59th in WHIP (1.442), and 46th in K/9 (8).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.