Wednesday's game that pits the Pittsburgh Pirates (41-54) versus the Cleveland Guardians (47-48) at PNC Park has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Pirates. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET on July 19.

The probable pitchers are Aaron Civale (3-2) for the Guardians and Rich Hill (7-9) for the Pirates.

Guardians vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Pirates 6, Guardians 5.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Guardians Performance Insights

The Guardians have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have won four of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Guardians' last 10 games.

This season, the Guardians have been favored 47 times and won 28, or 59.6%, of those games.

Cleveland has entered 33 games this season favored by -135 or more and is 17-16 in those contests.

The implied probability of a win from the Guardians, based on the moneyline, is 57.4%.

Cleveland has scored the 25th-most runs in the majors this season with 395 (4.2 per game).

The Guardians have a 3.85 team ERA that ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians Schedule