The Cleveland Guardians (47-48) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (41-54) will square off on Wednesday, July 19 at PNC Park, with Aaron Civale getting the nod for the Guardians and Rich Hill toeing the rubber for the Pirates. The first pitch will be thrown at 12:35 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Guardians as -135 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Pirates +110 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 9 runs for this matchup (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds to go under).

Guardians vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Civale - CLE (3-2, 2.65 ERA) vs Hill - PIT (7-9, 4.85 ERA)

Guardians vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Guardians vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

The Guardians have entered the game as favorites 47 times this season and won 28, or 59.6%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, the Guardians have gone 17-16 (51.5%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for Cleveland.

The Guardians were the moneyline favorite for five of their last 10 games, and they went 4-1 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Cleveland and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times.

The Pirates have been underdogs in 74 games this season and have come away with the win 29 times (39.2%) in those contests.

The Pirates have a mark of 23-29 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +110 or worse on the moneyline.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 1-8.

When it comes to hitting the over, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 6-4-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Guardians vs. Pirates Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Josh Bell 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+140) Myles Straw 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+1200) 0.5 (+185) José Ramírez 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (-128) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+110) Amed Rosario 1.5 (+120) 1.5 (-139) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+150) Steven Kwan 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+1300) 0.5 (+210)

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +6600 18th 2nd

