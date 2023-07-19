Carlos Santana and Jose Ramirez are two of the players with prop bets available when the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Cleveland Guardians meet at PNC Park on Wednesday (starting at 12:35 PM ET).

Guardians vs. Pirates Game Info

When: Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET

Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

Aaron Civale Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Civale Stats

The Guardians' Aaron Civale (3-2) will make his 11th start of the season.

In 10 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in four of them.

Civale has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 10 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

Civale Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Rangers Jul. 14 5.0 5 2 2 2 1 vs. Royals Jul. 7 7.0 2 0 0 9 0 at Cubs Jul. 2 6.0 3 1 1 2 1 vs. Brewers Jun. 25 6.0 6 4 4 5 2 vs. Athletics Jun. 20 6.2 5 2 2 6 3

José Ramírez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has 25 doubles, four triples, 14 home runs, 44 walks and 54 RBI (102 total hits). He has swiped 10 bases.

He has a .285/.359/.494 slash line on the season.

Ramirez has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .273 with two doubles, two walks and an RBI.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates Jul. 18 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 at Pirates Jul. 17 2-for-5 1 0 1 4 0 at Rangers Jul. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rangers Jul. 15 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Rangers Jul. 14 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 1

Josh Naylor Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Naylor Stats

Josh Naylor has 22 doubles, 15 home runs, 21 walks and 75 RBI (99 total hits). He's also swiped six bases.

He's slashing .314/.354/.527 on the season.

Naylor heads into this matchup looking to extend his nine-game hit streak. During his last 10 games he is hitting .410 with four doubles, five home runs, three walks and 15 RBI.

Naylor Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates Jul. 18 2-for-5 2 2 6 8 0 at Pirates Jul. 17 2-for-5 2 1 3 6 0 at Rangers Jul. 16 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at Rangers Jul. 15 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 1 at Rangers Jul. 14 1-for-2 1 1 2 4 0

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Carlos Santana Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Santana Stats

Santana has 22 doubles, nine home runs, 41 walks and 45 RBI (74 total hits). He has swiped six bases.

He has a slash line of .232/.317/.386 so far this season.

Santana Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Guardians Jul. 18 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Guardians Jul. 17 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Giants Jul. 16 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants Jul. 15 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Giants Jul. 14 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Bryan Reynolds Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Reynolds Stats

Bryan Reynolds has 21 doubles, three triples, nine home runs, 31 walks and 43 RBI (80 total hits). He has swiped eight bases.

He's slashing .258/.327/.432 on the season.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Guardians Jul. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Jul. 17 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants Jul. 16 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Giants Jul. 15 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants Jul. 14 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

