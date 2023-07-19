Josh Bell Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Pirates - July 19
The Cleveland Guardians, including Josh Bell and his .500 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Rich Hill and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 2-for-5 in his last game against the Pirates.
Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Josh Bell At The Plate
- Bell is batting .232 with 17 doubles, 10 home runs and 41 walks.
- Bell has picked up a hit in 62.8% of his 86 games this season, with at least two hits in 16.3% of them.
- He has hit a long ball in 11.6% of his games in 2023 (10 of 86), and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Bell has an RBI in 34 of 86 games this year, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 18 of 86 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|41
|.234
|AVG
|.230
|.313
|OBP
|.333
|.367
|SLG
|.405
|13
|XBH
|14
|4
|HR
|6
|20
|RBI
|24
|37/18
|K/BB
|37/23
|0
|SB
|0
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 20th in the league.
- The Pirates' 4.50 team ERA ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
- The Pirates allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (100 total, 1.1 per game).
- Hill gets the start for the Pirates, his 20th of the season. He is 7-9 with a 4.85 ERA and 93 strikeouts through 104 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday against the San Francisco Giants, the left-hander went six innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 43-year-old's 4.85 ERA ranks 61st, 1.442 WHIP ranks 59th, and 8 K/9 ranks 46th.
