On Wednesday, Myles Straw (.235 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, three walks and four RBI) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Rich Hill. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Rich Hill

Rich Hill TV Channel: MLB Network

Myles Straw At The Plate

Straw is batting .239 with 14 doubles, three triples and 30 walks.

Straw has recorded a hit in 57 of 93 games this season (61.3%), including 16 multi-hit games (17.2%).

He has not gone deep in his 93 games this year.

In 15 games this year (16.1%), Straw has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once 31 times this year (33.3%), including six games with multiple runs (6.5%).

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 49 .203 AVG .269 .261 OBP .342 .280 SLG .322 9 XBH 8 0 HR 0 8 RBI 9 36/12 K/BB 37/18 2 SB 8

Pirates Pitching Rankings