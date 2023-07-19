Myles Straw Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Pirates - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 2:23 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Myles Straw (.235 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, three walks and four RBI) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Rich Hill. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Pirates.
Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Myles Straw At The Plate
- Straw is batting .239 with 14 doubles, three triples and 30 walks.
- Straw has recorded a hit in 57 of 93 games this season (61.3%), including 16 multi-hit games (17.2%).
- He has not gone deep in his 93 games this year.
- In 15 games this year (16.1%), Straw has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once 31 times this year (33.3%), including six games with multiple runs (6.5%).
Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|49
|.203
|AVG
|.269
|.261
|OBP
|.342
|.280
|SLG
|.322
|9
|XBH
|8
|0
|HR
|0
|8
|RBI
|9
|36/12
|K/BB
|37/18
|2
|SB
|8
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff is 20th in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates have a 4.50 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to allow 100 home runs (1.1 per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
- Hill (7-9) gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his 20th start of the season. He has a 4.85 ERA in 104 2/3 innings pitched, with 93 strikeouts.
- The lefty's last appearance was on Friday against the San Francisco Giants, when he went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 43-year-old ranks 61st in ERA (4.85), 59th in WHIP (1.442), and 46th in K/9 (8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
