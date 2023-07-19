Steven Kwan -- with a slugging percentage of .465 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Rich Hill on the hill, on July 19 at 12:35 PM ET.

He collected two extra-base hits in his last appearance (2-for-5 with two doubles) against the Pirates.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Rich Hill

Rich Hill TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Read More About This Game

Steven Kwan At The Plate

Kwan has an OPS of .714, fueled by an OBP of .345 and a team-best slugging percentage of .369 this season.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 45th in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage, and 131st in slugging.

Kwan will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .429 with one homer in his last outings.

In 65 of 93 games this year (69.9%) Kwan has had a hit, and in 29 of those games he had more than one (31.2%).

He has homered in 3.2% of his games in 2023, and 0.7% of his trips to the dish.

Kwan has had an RBI in 20 games this season (21.5%), including six multi-RBI outings (6.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 49 games this year (52.7%), including multiple runs in 11 games.

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 47 .258 AVG .284 .354 OBP .336 .352 SLG .386 14 XBH 15 1 HR 2 9 RBI 22 29/25 K/BB 19/16 7 SB 6

