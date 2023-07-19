Tyler Freeman -- 1-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Rich Hill on the hill, on July 19 at 12:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Rangers.

Tyler Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Explore More About This Game

Tyler Freeman At The Plate

  • Freeman is batting .304 with six doubles and four walks.
  • Freeman has reached base via a hit in 14 games this year (of 23 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.
  • He has not homered in his 23 games this season.
  • Freeman has had an RBI in four games this season.
  • In six of 23 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Tyler Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 11
.387 AVG .237
.441 OBP .268
.484 SLG .316
3 XBH 3
0 HR 0
2 RBI 2
3/3 K/BB 9/1
2 SB 1

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
  • The Pirates' 4.50 team ERA ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Pirates pitchers combine to allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (100 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Hill makes the start for the Pirates, his 20th of the season. He is 7-9 with a 4.85 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Friday, the lefty threw six innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 43-year-old's 4.85 ERA ranks 61st, 1.442 WHIP ranks 59th, and 8 K/9 ranks 46th.
