Tyler Freeman Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Pirates - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tyler Freeman -- 1-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Rich Hill on the hill, on July 19 at 12:35 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Rangers.
Tyler Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Tyler Freeman At The Plate
- Freeman is batting .304 with six doubles and four walks.
- Freeman has reached base via a hit in 14 games this year (of 23 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.
- He has not homered in his 23 games this season.
- Freeman has had an RBI in four games this season.
- In six of 23 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Tyler Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|11
|.387
|AVG
|.237
|.441
|OBP
|.268
|.484
|SLG
|.316
|3
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|2
|3/3
|K/BB
|9/1
|2
|SB
|1
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Pirates' 4.50 team ERA ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (100 total, 1.1 per game).
- Hill makes the start for the Pirates, his 20th of the season. He is 7-9 with a 4.85 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Friday, the lefty threw six innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 43-year-old's 4.85 ERA ranks 61st, 1.442 WHIP ranks 59th, and 8 K/9 ranks 46th.
