Tyler Freeman -- 1-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Rich Hill on the hill, on July 19 at 12:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Rangers.

Tyler Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Stadium: PNC Park

Pirates Starter: Rich Hill

Rich Hill TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Tyler Freeman At The Plate

Freeman is batting .304 with six doubles and four walks.

Freeman has reached base via a hit in 14 games this year (of 23 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.

He has not homered in his 23 games this season.

Freeman has had an RBI in four games this season.

In six of 23 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Tyler Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 11 .387 AVG .237 .441 OBP .268 .484 SLG .316 3 XBH 3 0 HR 0 2 RBI 2 3/3 K/BB 9/1 2 SB 1

Pirates Pitching Rankings