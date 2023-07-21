Amed Rosario -- 1-for-5 with a double and two RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Ranger Suarez on the mound, on July 21 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-5 with a double and two RBI against the Pirates.

Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez

Ranger Suárez TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Amed Rosario At The Plate

Rosario is batting .256 with 17 doubles, five triples, three home runs and 22 walks.

Rosario has gotten a hit in 59 of 89 games this season (66.3%), with multiple hits on 21 occasions (23.6%).

He has gone deep in 3.4% of his games this year, and 0.8% of his chances at the plate.

Rosario has an RBI in 28 of 89 games this year, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 40.4% of his games this season (36 of 89), with two or more runs 10 times (11.2%).

Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 45 .310 AVG .207 .363 OBP .240 .460 SLG .259 19 XBH 6 2 HR 1 22 RBI 17 32/14 K/BB 44/8 7 SB 2

Phillies Pitching Rankings