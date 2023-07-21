The Cleveland Guardians and Cam Gallagher, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, take on Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies at Progressive Field, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Pirates.

Cam Gallagher Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez

TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Discover More About This Game

Cam Gallagher At The Plate

Gallagher has five doubles and three walks while hitting .136.

Gallagher has gotten at least one hit in 29.7% of his games this season (11 of 37), with multiple hits three times (8.1%).

In 37 games played this season, he has not homered.

Gallagher has driven in a run in four games this year (10.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in five games this season (13.5%), but has had no multi-run games.

Cam Gallagher Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 20 .091 AVG .169 .130 OBP .194 .114 SLG .237 1 XBH 4 0 HR 0 0 RBI 6 13/2 K/BB 19/1 0 SB 0

