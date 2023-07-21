Gabriel Arias Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Phillies - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Gabriel Arias is back in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia PhilliesJuly 21 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on July 17 against the Pirates) he went 0-for-1.
Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Gabriel Arias At The Plate
- Arias is batting .181 with five doubles, four home runs and 21 walks.
- Arias has reached base via a hit in 21 games this season (of 53 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
- In 7.5% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Arias has driven in a run in four games this season (7.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 10 of 53 games (18.9%), including multiple runs twice.
Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|25
|.125
|AVG
|.230
|.253
|OBP
|.321
|.172
|SLG
|.419
|3
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|4
|0
|RBI
|6
|26/11
|K/BB
|25/10
|0
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.09).
- Phillies pitchers combine to allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (105 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Phillies will send Suarez (2-4) out for his 13th start of the season. He is 2-4 with a 3.84 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, the left-hander threw six innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 3.84 ERA and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .260 to opposing batters.
