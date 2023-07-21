Friday's contest at Progressive Field has the Cleveland Guardians (47-49) matching up with the Philadelphia Phillies (52-44) at 7:10 PM ET (on July 21). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-3 victory for the Guardians, so expect a tight matchup.

The probable starters are Ranger Suarez (2-4) for the Phillies and Gavin Williams (1-2) for the Guardians.

Guardians vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, July 21, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

Watch this game on Fubo!

Guardians vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Guardians 5, Phillies 4.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Guardians Performance Insights

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Guardians were upset in every contest.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Cleveland and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Guardians' past 10 contests.

The Guardians have been chosen as underdogs in 38 games this year and have walked away with the win 15 times (39.5%) in those games.

Cleveland has a win-loss record of 13-19 when favored by +100 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Guardians have a 50% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for Cleveland is No. 26 in MLB play scoring 4.2 runs per game (400 total runs).

The Guardians have pitched to a 3.89 ERA this season, which ranks eighth in baseball.

