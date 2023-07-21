Guardians vs. Phillies Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 21
Friday's contest at Progressive Field has the Cleveland Guardians (47-49) matching up with the Philadelphia Phillies (52-44) at 7:10 PM ET (on July 21). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-3 victory for the Guardians, so expect a tight matchup.
The probable starters are Ranger Suarez (2-4) for the Phillies and Gavin Williams (1-2) for the Guardians.
Guardians vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, July 21, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSGL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Guardians vs. Phillies Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Guardians 5, Phillies 4.
Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Phillies
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Guardians Performance Insights
- In three games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Guardians were upset in every contest.
- In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Cleveland and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Guardians' past 10 contests.
- The Guardians have been chosen as underdogs in 38 games this year and have walked away with the win 15 times (39.5%) in those games.
- Cleveland has a win-loss record of 13-19 when favored by +100 or worse by oddsmakers this year.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Guardians have a 50% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- The offense for Cleveland is No. 26 in MLB play scoring 4.2 runs per game (400 total runs).
- The Guardians have pitched to a 3.89 ERA this season, which ranks eighth in baseball.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 15
|@ Rangers
|L 2-0
|Gavin Williams vs Andrew Heaney
|July 16
|@ Rangers
|L 6-5
|Tanner Bibee vs Martín Pérez
|July 17
|@ Pirates
|W 11-0
|Xzavion Curry vs Quinn Priester
|July 18
|@ Pirates
|W 10-1
|Logan Allen vs Mitch Keller
|July 19
|@ Pirates
|L 7-5
|Aaron Civale vs Rich Hill
|July 21
|Phillies
|-
|Gavin Williams vs Ranger Suárez
|July 22
|Phillies
|-
|Tanner Bibee vs Zack Wheeler
|July 23
|Phillies
|-
|TBA vs Aaron Nola
|July 24
|Royals
|-
|Logan Allen vs Ryan Yarbrough
|July 25
|Royals
|-
|Aaron Civale vs Zack Greinke
|July 26
|Royals
|-
|Gavin Williams vs Alec Marsh
