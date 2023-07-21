The Philadelphia Phillies and Bryson Stott head into the first of a three-game series against Josh Naylor and the Cleveland Guardians on Friday at Progressive Field.

Guardians vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians rank last in Major League Baseball with just 71 home runs as a team.

Fueled by 269 extra-base hits, Cleveland ranks 25th in MLB with a .382 slugging percentage this season.

The Guardians rank 14th in MLB with a .251 team batting average.

Cleveland has scored 400 runs (just 4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.

The Guardians have an OBP of .314 this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.

The Guardians are the best at avoiding strikeouts in MLB this season with only 672 as a team.

Cleveland strikes out just eight batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Cleveland has the eighth-best ERA (3.89) in the majors this season.

Guardians pitchers have a 1.272 WHIP this season, 15th in the majors.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

The Guardians' Gavin Williams (1-2) will make his sixth start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed five innings while giving up two earned runs on four hits in a matchup with the Texas Rangers.

He has earned a quality start one time in five starts this season.

Williams has five starts in a row of five innings or more.

In five appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 7/15/2023 Rangers L 2-0 Away Gavin Williams Andrew Heaney 7/16/2023 Rangers L 6-5 Away Tanner Bibee Martín Pérez 7/17/2023 Pirates W 11-0 Away Xzavion Curry Quinn Priester 7/18/2023 Pirates W 10-1 Away Logan Allen Mitch Keller 7/19/2023 Pirates L 7-5 Away Aaron Civale Rich Hill 7/21/2023 Phillies - Home Gavin Williams Ranger Suárez 7/22/2023 Phillies - Home Tanner Bibee Zack Wheeler 7/23/2023 Phillies - Home - Aaron Nola 7/24/2023 Royals - Home Logan Allen Ryan Yarbrough 7/25/2023 Royals - Home Aaron Civale Zack Greinke 7/26/2023 Royals - Home Gavin Williams Alec Marsh

