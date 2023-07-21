The Philadelphia Phillies (52-44) and the Cleveland Guardians (47-49) will match up in the series opener on Friday, July 21 at Progressive Field, with Ranger Suarez pitching for the Phillies and Gavin Williams taking the hill for the Guardians. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET.

The Guardians are +100 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Phillies (-120). The matchup's total has been set at 8 runs.

Guardians vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Suarez - PHI (2-4, 3.84 ERA) vs Williams - CLE (1-2, 3.94 ERA)

Guardians vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Guardians vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

The Phillies have won 35, or 61.4%, of the 57 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Phillies have gone 28-18 (winning 60.9% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for Philadelphia.

The Phillies were favored on the moneyline for five of their last 10 games, and they went 4-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Philadelphia and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Guardians have been chosen as underdogs in 38 games this year and have walked away with the win 15 times (39.5%) in those games.

This year, the Guardians have won 13 of 32 games when listed as at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

In three games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have a record of 0-3.

When it comes to hitting the over, Cleveland and its opponents are 6-4-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Guardians vs. Phillies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Josh Bell 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+200) Amed Rosario 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+180) José Ramírez 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+150) Steven Kwan 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+1350) 0.5 (+240) Myles Straw 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+1350) 0.5 (+240)

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +6600 18th 2nd

