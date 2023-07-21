Top Player Prop Bets for Guardians vs. Phillies on July 21, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Nicholas Castellanos, Jose Ramirez and others in the Philadelphia Phillies-Cleveland Guardians matchup at Progressive Field on Friday at 7:10 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Guardians vs. Phillies Game Info
- When: Friday, July 21, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSGL
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
|Guardians Injury Report
|Phillies vs Guardians Betting Trends & Stats
|Phillies vs Guardians Pitching Matchup
MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians
José Ramírez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Ramírez Stats
- Ramirez has 25 doubles, four triples, 14 home runs, 44 walks and 54 RBI (103 total hits). He's also stolen 10 bases.
- He has a .285/.358/.492 slash line on the year.
- Ramirez will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .286 with two doubles, two walks and an RBI.
Ramírez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Pirates
|Jul. 19
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Pirates
|Jul. 18
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Pirates
|Jul. 17
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|4
|0
|at Rangers
|Jul. 16
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rangers
|Jul. 15
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Josh Naylor Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Naylor Stats
- Josh Naylor has 99 hits with 22 doubles, 15 home runs and 21 walks. He has driven in 75 runs with six stolen bases.
- He's slashed .313/.353/.525 so far this season.
Naylor Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Pirates
|Jul. 19
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Pirates
|Jul. 18
|2-for-5
|2
|2
|6
|8
|0
|at Pirates
|Jul. 17
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|3
|6
|0
|at Rangers
|Jul. 16
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Rangers
|Jul. 15
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
Bet on player props for José Ramírez, Josh Naylor or other Guardians players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies
Ranger Suárez Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -120)
Suarez Stats
- Ranger Suarez (2-4) will take the mound for the Phillies, his 13th start of the season.
- He has started 12 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in seven of them.
- Suarez will look to finish five or more innings for the 11th start in a row.
- In 12 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.
Suarez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Padres
|Jul. 15
|6.0
|6
|3
|3
|3
|3
|at Marlins
|Jul. 8
|5.2
|8
|4
|3
|4
|4
|vs. Nationals
|Jul. 2
|5.1
|7
|5
|5
|5
|3
|at Cubs
|Jun. 27
|7.1
|4
|1
|1
|8
|1
|vs. Braves
|Jun. 20
|6.0
|4
|1
|1
|7
|2
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Gavin Williams' player props with BetMGM.
Nicholas Castellanos Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Castellanos Stats
- Castellanos has 26 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs, 24 walks and 57 RBI (108 total hits). He has swiped six bases.
- He has a slash line of .290/.333/.478 so far this year.
- Castellanos has recorded at least one hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .176 with a home run and two RBI.
Castellanos Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Brewers
|Jul. 20
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Jul. 19
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Jul. 18
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Padres
|Jul. 16
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Padres
|Jul. 15
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Kyle Schwarber Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Schwarber Stats
- Kyle Schwarber has 68 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, 26 home runs and 61 walks. He has driven in 59 runs.
- He has a .188/.311/.443 slash line so far this season.
Schwarber Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Brewers
|Jul. 20
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Jul. 19
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|1
|vs. Brewers
|Jul. 18
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Padres
|Jul. 16
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|4
|vs. Padres
|Jul. 15
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|3
|4
Bet on player props for Nicholas Castellanos, Kyle Schwarber or other Phillies players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.