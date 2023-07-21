The Philadelphia Phillies (52-44) and Cleveland Guardians (47-49) square off in the first of a three-game series on Friday at Progressive Field, at 7:10 PM ET. The Phillies are coming off a series defeat to the Brewers, and the Guardians a series win over the Pirates.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Phillies will send Ranger Suarez (2-4) to the mound, while Gavin Williams (1-2) will get the nod for the Guardians.

Guardians vs. Phillies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Suarez - PHI (2-4, 3.84 ERA) vs Williams - CLE (1-2, 3.94 ERA)

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Gavin Williams

The Guardians will send Williams (1-2) to make his sixth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.94 ERA and 23 strikeouts through 29 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, the right-hander threw five innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.

In five games this season, the 23-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.94, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .226 against him.

Williams is trying to collect his second quality start of the season.

Williams will look to pitch five or more innings for his sixth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.8 frames per outing.

In one of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ranger Suárez

Suarez (2-4) will take the mound for the Phillies, his 13th start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw six innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up three earned runs while allowing six hits.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.84, a 2.48 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.353 in 12 games this season.

In 12 starts this season, he's earned seven quality starts.

Suarez has 10 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 12 chances this season.

