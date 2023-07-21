Josh Bell Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Phillies - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Josh Bell (.647 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Ranger Suarez. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up three hits (going 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) against the Pirates.
Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Josh Bell At The Plate
- Bell is hitting .239 with 17 doubles, 11 home runs and 41 walks.
- Bell has gotten at least one hit in 63.2% of his games this year (55 of 87), with at least two hits 15 times (17.2%).
- In 11 games this season, he has hit a home run (12.6%, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate).
- Bell has picked up an RBI in 40.2% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 10.3% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored a run in 19 games this season, with multiple runs three times.
Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|42
|.234
|AVG
|.243
|.313
|OBP
|.343
|.367
|SLG
|.434
|13
|XBH
|15
|4
|HR
|7
|20
|RBI
|26
|37/18
|K/BB
|37/23
|0
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.2 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Phillies have a 4.09 team ERA that ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to allow 105 home runs (1.1 per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
- Suarez gets the start for the Phillies, his 13th of the season. He is 2-4 with a 3.84 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the left-hander tossed six innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 27-year-old has a 3.84 ERA and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 12 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .260 to his opponents.
